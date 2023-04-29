Jyotika's Workout Post Is All The Fitness Inspiration That You Need

Jyotika in a still from the video. (courtesy: jyotika)

If you need any sort of fitness inspiration for the weekend, head straight to Jyotika's Instagram profile. The star is “killing it” in her latest workout post. From handstands to stretching, she has aced many upside-down exercises. Jyotika shared a compilation of videos which shows her practicing difficult workout sets and it is simply “amazing.” Not our word but that's what celebs have seen saying in the comments section of the post. The video is perfect in its own way as it features Jyotika failing a couple of times but never losing hope and dedicatedly completing the core-strengthening workouts. She accompanied the video with an equally inspiring caption that read: “MOM turned upside down spells WOW (biceps icon).”

Needless to say, her post has garnered a whole lot of love and appreciation from many celebrities. Actress and TV host Dhivyadharshini commented: “Wow mom” while singer Brindha Sivakumar wrote: “Amazing” with biceps and clapping emojis. Actress and anchor Ramya Subramanian's reaction was, “My god! deadly and killing it, you super mom (fire icons)” whereas Malavika Menon's reaction to the clip was simply "wow."



Work-wise, Jyothika is prepping for her next Bollywood Film – Sri. It will mark her comeback in the Hindi film industry. Sri is based on the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla and is directed by Tushar A Hiranandani. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Sharing an update about Sri last month, Jyotika wrote, “Happy to be a part of a story that inspired many. #SRI, the inspirational story of the idealist Srikanth Bolla will be on the big screen on September 15, 2023.”



Jyotika is known for her work in movies like Ponmagal Vandhal, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharamnd. She runs the production studio 2D Entertainment with her husband and superstar Suriya.