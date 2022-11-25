Trending Pics Of An Om Shanti Om-Inspired Cake

An Om Shanti Om cake. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Even after 15 years of Om Shanti Om, the craze for the Jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone doesn't seem to end. And to prove that, a cake artist went all the way to create a cake of Deepika and SRK's signature pose from the movie at the world's largest cake competition. The video of Deepika and SRK's cake has gone viral on social media. King Khan's fan page with the username Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club on Twitter dropped a video and pictures of the cake. Along with the duo, Katrina Kaif's cake was also seen in the pictures. The cake was made from Farah Khan's other directorial Tees Maar Khan and crafted from Katrina's Sheila Ki Jawani song.

Sharing the video and pictures, they captioned, "#Pathaan stars - #ShahRukhKhan and #DeepikaPadukone's cake of #OmShantiOm is the main display at Cake International Birmingham- The world's largest cake competition. The cake is made by Tina Scott Parashar who completed making this special cake in a month. #CantWaitForPathaan (sic)."

#Pathaan stars - #ShahRukhKhan and #DeepikaPadukone's cake of #OmShantiOm is the main display at Cake International Birmingham- The world's largest cake competition. The cake is made by Tina Scott Parashar who completed making this special cake in a month. #CantWaitForPathaanpic.twitter.com/vaZcnSidVF — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 24, 2022

This amazing cake of actors was made by cake artist Tina Scott Parashar at Cake International Birmingham - The world's largest cake competition.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are coming together on screen with Pathaan in January 2023. SRK and Deepika's film Om Shanti Om, which recently completed 15 years, is all set to be re-released in over 20 cities across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Bhopal, and Ahmedabad among others.

The screening is scheduled for November 17. The idea behind the special screening of 'Om Shanti Om' is of SRK Universe, one of the biggest fan clubs of Shah Rukh.

Om Shanti Om is Farah Khan's directorial. The film marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut 15 years ago. The blockbuster revolves around a struggling actor, played by Shah Rukh, who falls in love with a successful actress Shantipriya (played by Deepika). But before his love could blossom and his career flourish, he dies in an accident. Thirty years later, he's reborn and avenges Shantipriya's death.

After Om Shanti Om, SRK and Deepika reunited in films like Chennai Express (2013) and Happy New Year (2014). And now the duo will be seen in Pathaan, which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand, and also stars John Abraham.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)