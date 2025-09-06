BRB, Still Laughing At The Hilarious Crossover Between <i>Wednesday Season 2</i> And <i>Om Shanti Om</i>

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 arrived with a bang on Netflix this week. The new season delivered even more mystery, darker imagery, and high-stakes drama at Nevermore Academy.

Amid this suspense and supernatural intrigue of the show, a stunning Wednesday and Om Shanti Om crossover edit emerged online. The fan-made mashup seamlessly fused the dark Dastaan - E - Om Shanti song from the 2007 blockbuster with Wednesday's moody aesthetic.

The video begins with Wednesday Addams walking through the Nevermore Academy, which is eerily reminiscent of Shantipriya's haunting presence in Om Shanti Om. The atmosphere shifts dramatically when Bianca Barclay takes centre stage, only to be seized by Barry Dort, who holds her hostage in a shocking display of desperation.

However, Ajax Petropolus swoops in and uses his extraordinary gorgon powers to petrify Dort to turn him into a stone statue. The decisive moment arrives as a chandelier comes crashing down, landing squarely atop the stone figure. The scene mirrored the demise of Mukesh Khanna in Om Shanti Om, where the villain meets his fate under a falling chandelier.

See the video here:



How The Internet Reacted

Fans were ecstatic at the surprise crossover and quite enjoyed the Wednesday and Om Shanti Om mashup. One Internet user commented, "MY THOUGHTS EXACTLY. Even the jhoomar was so accurate."

Another added, "Idk why but om santi om song was soo perfectly matched."

"I swear I was thinking same while watching this!!!!!,"echoed a viewer.

Someone else mentioned, "The way she looks like Shantipriya with her black dress."

More About Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday Season 2 was split into two parts of four episodes each. Part 1 debuted on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 followed on September 3.

The show follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) back to the eerie halls of Nevermore Academy, where she unravels supernatural mysteries, contends with her faltering psychic abilities and navigates new and unsettling dynamics with her family.

The Academy faces mounting peril as Enid Sinclair's werewolf transformation and Lady Gaga's ghostly Professor Rosaline Rotwood bring fresh twists to the gothic storyline