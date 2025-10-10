Sukhwinder Singh Thought Shah Rukh Khan Was Drinking During Om Shanti Om, Misheard "6 Pegs" For "6 Pack"

In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were the most-talked-about actors after Om Shanti Om broke box office records. From the script to songs to dance numbers, it was among the biggest hits of the year and made debutant Padukone win several awards. One of the primary reasons why the movie made headlines was because of Khan's physique.

The actor flaunted his six-pack, which made men and women go gaga over him. Why are we talking about this movie out of the blue? In a recent interview, singer Sukhwinder Singh recalled speaking to SRK about Dard-e-Disco. He shared that during a briefing from the actor, the singer misunderstood the gist of the song. While it was about promoting Khan's 6-pack abs, he thought that the actor was able to achieve the level of fitness by drinking six pegs of alcohol every day.

He was speaking to Faridoon Shahryar for his YouTube channel, and shared, "Shah Rukh Khan only told me. He said I am working very hard, 6 pack... that was the first time... other heroes have also taken off their shirts, like Sanjay Dutt and Dharmendra before that." After speaking to Khan, Singh went to record the song, a masterpiece written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Vishal Shekhar.

Recalling his conversation with SRK, he added, "So he told me I have made a 6-pack. We were talking on the phone, so it wasn't very clear. I told Farah Khan, 'Yeh banda [SRK] kamaal hai, 6 peg ke neeche baat he nahi karta hai.'" Later, Farah clarified that it was not six pegs, but 6-pack abs.

Singh recorded the song while dancing to its tune because he enjoyed its vibe. He further shared, "I said, fill the studio with bouquets and place two mics because I can't sing this with a straight face. I need to dance, and if I dance, my face might get away from the mic, so the other mic will catch my vocals. That's what they recorded."