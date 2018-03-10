'Worried' Soha Ali Khan Put Kohl On Daughter Inaaya When Her Pic Was Praised

Soha Ali Khan said she was worried after people praised Inaaya's photo and she put kohl on her to save her from evil eye

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 10, 2018 16:42 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Worried' Soha Ali Khan Put Kohl On Daughter Inaaya When Her Pic Was Praised

Soha and Kareena with their kids Inaaya and Taimur. (Image courtesy: Soha Ali Khan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Soha said she had put kaala teeka on Inaaya after her photos went viral
  2. I also felt worried because a lot of people praised her picture: Soha
  3. Soha said she instagrammed Inaaya's picture because she looked cute
Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi is as popular with the paparazzi as her cousin Taimur, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Soha told news agency IANS that the "popularity" of Inaaya and Taimur worries her sometime. Soha recently instagrammed pictures of Inaaya and Taimur's play date, which went crazy viral. "They are too small now. I don't understand about their fan following but, of course, she is my daughter, so I find her cute. People around me get worried because recently I uploaded a picture of Inaaya on Instagram, but they thought that she will catch the evil eye. But she was looking very cute, so it made me do that. But after that, I also felt worried because a lot of people praised her picture and then I applied kohl on her forehead," Soha told IANS.
 
 

Carpooling!

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



Soha said that both the children are "too sweet, young and innocent". The paparazzi keeps track of Inaaya as much as that of Taimur, who has started attending a play school too. Often pictures of Taimur coming in and out of his play school send the Internet into a meltdown and sometime it's just picures of him travelling in the car with his parents, which feature in headlines.

"I feel bad for them because whenever Taimur goes with his parents, the media reaches there to click his photographs. I want to urge media to not use the flash while clicking their pictures," Soha told IANS.

Comments
Soha Ali Khan is married to actor Kunal Khemu. Inaaya, born in September 2017, is their first child.

(With inputs from IANS)

Trending

soha ali khaninaayataimur photos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links

................................ Advertisement ................................