'Worried' Soha Ali Khan Put Kohl On Daughter Inaaya When Her Pic Was Praised

Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi is as popular with the paparazzi as her cousin Taimur, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Soha told news agency IANS that the "popularity" of Inaaya and Taimur worries her sometime. Soha recently instagrammed pictures of Inaaya and Taimur's play date, which went crazy viral. "They are too small now. I don't understand about their fan following but, of course, she is my daughter, so I find her cute. People around me get worried because recently I uploaded a picture of Inaaya on Instagram, but they thought that she will catch the evil eye. But she was looking very cute, so it made me do that. But after that, I also felt worried because a lot of people praised her picture and then I applied kohl on her forehead," Soha told IANS.
Soha said that both the children are "too sweet, young and innocent". The paparazzi keeps track of Inaaya as much as that of Taimur, who has started attending a play school too. Often pictures of Taimur coming in and out of his play school send the Internet into a meltdown and sometime it's just picures of him travelling in the car with his parents, which feature in headlines.
"I feel bad for them because whenever Taimur goes with his parents, the media reaches there to click his photographs. I want to urge media to not use the flash while clicking their pictures," Soha told IANS.
