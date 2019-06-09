World Cup Should Be Fun. Mahesh Babu Attend India And Australia's Match In London With Family

Mahesh Babu shared this picture (Courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Mahesh Babu shared posts on his Instagram He and his family were at the cricket World Cup match in London Namrata Shindolkar also shared posts from the cricket stadium

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu recently shared pictures on Instagram with his son Gautham in which they can be seen sitting in the stadium and watching a cricket match. Sharing the picture, Mahesh Babu wrote: "This one's for my boy" and he accompanied the post with the hashtag "#INDvAUS," which lets us know that Mahesh Babu and his family went to see the cricket World Cup match, which is taking place London's The Oval stadium. It is India and Australia match that Mahesh Babu and his family went to see. Later, he also shared a panoramic view of the stadium and captioned: "Unbelievable energy at The Oval... Just awesome!" Here are the posts shared by the star:

Actress and also Mahesh Babu's wife posted a picture on her Instagram from the stadium, which features Mahesh Babu, son Gautham, filmmaker Vamshi Paidpally and Krishna R Bhupal (founder GVK Reddy grandchild). The actress, sharing the picture wrote: "Surprise guest in our stands!" Here is the post shared by Namrata Shindolkar:

A day before this, Mahesh Babu shared a picture featuring his wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara and son Gautham. The picture appeared to be of a restaurant in London. Sharing the post the actor wrote: "London bound." This lets us know that Mahesh Babu and his family geared up a day early to attend the match in London. Take a look at post he shared:

Mahesh Babu has recently filled up his Instagram with family pictures, which tells us that the family is on a vacation. In few of the picture, he has disclosed the destination. Before the family reached London to see the cricket World Cup 2019, Mahesh Babu shared pictures from Germany and mentioned in the caption that their next destination was Italy. Check out the post here:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shindolkar got married in the year 2005. They met on the sets of Vamsi in the same year. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the film Maharshi.