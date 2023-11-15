World Cup Semi-Final: Shahid Kapoor Spotted Watching India Vs New Zealand With Wife Mira Rajput

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: OurShahidKapoor)

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu were also spotted at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Wednesday as the stars came to watch the watch with their respective wives Mira Rajput and Soha Ali Khan. Images of the couple seated together and enjoying the match were shared widely by fan pages on social media. In a couple of pictures shared, we can the couples intently watching the match, in another frame Shahid Kapoor and Kumal Kemmu can be seen engrossed in a conversation while being seated at the gallery. The pictures were shared by a fan page with a caption that read, "shahidkapoor, enjoying the #INDvsNZ semi final match." All four were spotted in shades of blue as they cheered for the men in blue.

Take a look at their photos below:

Earlier in the day, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Several pictures and videos from the stadium were shared by a fan page on Instagram. In one of the videos, Ranbir Kapoor can be heard saying, "I am a part of a film called Animal. It's a family crime drama. It's releasing in theatres on December 1. It's about how this character would go to any length to protect his family. It's kind of similar how our country would go to any length to protect our team and to win the cup."

In another set of pictures, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Akash Ambani were pictured by Ranbir Kapoor at the gallery.

Take a look:

Besides Bollywood stars, former English footballer David Beckham, who is on a three-day visit to India, was also seen attending the match alongside Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. He was pictured watching the match alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.