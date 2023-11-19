World Cup Final: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Message To Team India - 'Waiting For Them To Lift The Trophy'

Still from a video shared on X. (Courtesy: Freak4Salman)

The cast of Tiger 3, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted in Motera in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon as they reached the stadium to witness Team India battle it out with Australia in the much-awaited World Cup Final. Videos of the two actors speaking to cricket commentators are being widely shared on social media. In one such video, Salman and Katrina, who is dressed in Team India's jersey, were seen wishing the men in blue all the best. The video stars with Salman Khan saying, "Bas dua karta hoon ki aisa margin se maare ki maza hi aa jaye (I only pray that India defeats by a large margin)." On being asked whether she thinks Team India will bring home the World Cup for the third time, Katrina Kaif said, "Definitely, I think Tiger 3 has been lucky for us and this is going to be, fingers crossed, India's third World Cup. And I think we are just waiting for them to lift that trophy finally."

Bollywood stars like Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor- Mira Raput, Vicky Kaushal and others went to watch India Vs New Zealand at the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Tiger 3 is the third Hindi film to cross the 100 crore mark in two days, this year [the other two are Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan]. With his, Salman Khan's top five openers are now Tiger 3, Bharat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.