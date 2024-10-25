Viral Video: Woman Slaps Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Over His Villainous Role In <i>Love Reddy</i>

Advertisement

Viral Video: Woman Slaps Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Over His Villainous Role In Love Reddy

Love Reddy released in theatres on October 18

Screengrab from the video. (courtesy: X)

Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy faced an unexpected assault from a female audience member during the screening of his latest film, Love Reddy. The actor, who portrays the role of an antagonist in the movie, attended the screening event in Hyderabad with his co-stars. As the cast interacted with the fans, thanking them for their support, NT Ramaswamy was attacked by a woman. The woman grabbed him by the collar and slapped him, seemingly upset by his on-screen character. The video of the moment was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. 

The clip opens with a scene from Love Reddy, in which NT Ramaswamy's character strikes his own head with a stone, and then hits his on-screen daughter with a stone and disowns her. It then shifts to the moment in which the movie's actors are seen greeting the audience inside a theatre, and NT Ramaswamy gets attacked by a woman. The female fan grabs him by the collar and smacks him across his face. Then, she asks him why he chose to “trouble the lead couple” as the other actors remind her that it is just a film. NT Ramaswamy looks shaken by the encounter. 

Theatre security and cast members, including actors Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Krishnaveni, stepped in to shield NT Ramaswamy. After which, security personnel took the fan out of the building.

Directed by Smaran Reddy, Love Reddy examines a different interpretation of a classic love story. The film revolves around the lead character Narayana Reddy, who finds himself entangled in a web of emotions. NT Ramaswamy plays an important role in the movie. His character brings twists and turns in the life of the lead couple. Love Reddy is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It hit the theatres on October 18.

Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy is known for his work in films like Saara Vajra (2022), featuring Anu Prabhakar. He has also worked in the popular Telugu television series Muddulakshmi (2018-23).

