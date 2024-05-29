Wolfs Teaser: 'Lone Wolves' Brad Pitt And George Clooney Stuck In Hilariously Awkward Ride

A still from the The Wolfs. (courtesy: appletv)

Hold onto your hats, folks. The first teaser for Wolfs is here, and it's a wild ride featuring Hollywood legends George Clooney and Brad Pitt. These two are back together but forget about smooth heists—this time, they're stuck in the most hilariously awkward, silent car ride imaginable. In this Jon Watts-directed escapade, George Clooney is the ultimate fixer, swooping in to tidy up a high-profile mess. Enter Brad Pitt, another fixer with his own agenda. Forced to work together, these “lone wolves” quickly find their night unravelling into chaos. Cue the odd-couple hilarity.

Directed and written by Jon Watts, best known for his work on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, Wolfs also stars Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan and Poorna Jagannathan.

Opening up about the film in an interview with Deadline last year, George Clooney said, "We're already talking about a sequel for this film I did with Brad and Jon Watts. It was a great shoot, and Jon is an extraordinarily talented guy who's also really joyful. He loves what he does. We had a blast doing it, and we've seen it. It's an off-the-charts great film, and it's fun to work with Brad again. We had a really good time.”

George Clooney and Brad Pitt have previously collaborated on the series Ocean's Eleven and the Coen Brother's Burn After Reading Get ready for a comedic clash of titans.