Woh Saat Din Memories: Padmini Kolhapure And Anil Kapoor In Extreme Throwbacks From 38 Years Ago

Woh Saat Din, which marked a milestone moment for Anil Kapoor 38 years ago, will always remain special for him. Released in 1983, Woh Saat Din was Anil Kapoor's first film in a lead role and it turned out to be a huge hit, establishing Anil Kapoor as a promising new comer in showbiz. Actress Padmini Kolhapure, who was already huge star in Bollywood, agreed to work with then newcomer Anil Kapoor in Woh Saat Din, a pairing which was well received by the audience. As the movie clocked 38 years today, both Anil Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure shared emotional notes on social media.

Padmini Kolhapure, who played the role of Maya in Woh Saat Din, wrote that not only the cast but also the film's team made the movie "iconic": "Wow, what an experience this was and behind the scenes with all my great technicians! Great DOP! Great director! Great actors! And great producer! That made this film iconic." She also attached a bunch of extreme throwbacks to her post, also featuring Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor thanked his fans for making him the star he is today and supporting him for 38 years. In a message in Hindi, Mr Kapoor tweeted: "It's been 38 years since Woh Saat Din released. And in these 38 years, you all put me on the pinnacle of success. Just keep loving me like this for the next 38 years. I will try to stay at the peak of my success with my hard work and all your love. Thank you!"

वो सात दिन को रिलीज़ हुए आज 38 साल हो गए।और इन 38 सालों में आप सब ने मुझे सफलता की शिखर पर रखा। बस ऐसे ही अगले 38 सालो तक मुझे अपना प्यार देते रहें।मै कोशिश करूँगा की अपनी मेहनत और आपके प्यार से मै ऐसे ही इस शिखर पर बरकरार रहूँ। Thank you! 🙏🏻😍 pic.twitter.com/IcOQDnWoJS — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 23, 2021

Woh Saat Din was directed by late filmmaker Sattiraju Lakshmi Narayana, who was best known as Bapu. The film also starred renowned actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Dina Pathak, Jagdeep and Satish Kaushik, among others.