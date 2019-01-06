With Sonchiriya's New Poster, Sushant Singh Rajput And Bhumi Pednekar Announce Trailer Release Date

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in Sonchiriya poster (Image courtesy sushantsinghrajput )

Highlights The poster features Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput The teaser of Sonchiriya was unveiled last month The film also featured Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana

Almost a month after unveiling the teaser of upcoming movie Sonchiriya, the makers have now announced the trailer release date of the film with a new poster. The new poster features Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput - the primary characters in the film. Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen holding a rifle while Bhumi Pednekar appears fretful in the new poster. The trailer of the gripping dacoit drama will be released in Monday (tomorrow). "Goliyon, bagiyon aur beriyon ke shehar Chambal ki kahani lekar aarahaSonchiriya trailer kal," the poster caption read.

Take a look at the new poster of Sonchiriya here:

The teaser of Sonchiriya, which was unveiled in December last year, offered an overview of the dacoit drama set in the Seventies. Take a look at the film's teaser here:

(Viewer discretion advised. Some content in this video may be unsuitable for children.)

The first poster of the film was released in July last year. "Bairi beimaan, baaghi saavdhan," read the tagline of Sonchiriya's poster. To get into the skin of his character in the film, Sushant Singh Rajput had apparently spent time with some former dacoits in Chambal before the shooting schedule of Sonchiriya started in January last year.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya will hit the screens on February 8.