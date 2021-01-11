With Love To Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli From Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar And Other Stars

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (courtesy anushkasharma)

It's a big day for star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, this afternoon. Virat Kohli shared the big news of their daughter's arrival with these words: "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time." What followed was a never-ending list of congratulatory messages, tweets and posts from fans as well as members of the film and the cricket fraternity. Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Dia Mirza and many other celebs filled up social media with greetings for the couple.

Read Virat Kohli's tweet here:

"Congratulations Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you and your little angel," tweeted Bollywood veteran Madhuri Dixit.

Congratulations @imVkohli@AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel https://t.co/mVTlFSxtMm — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 11, 2021

Anushka Sharma'sDil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar tweeted: "Heartiest congratulations to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on the birth of their daughter. Lots of love."

Heartiest congratulations to @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli on the birth of their daughter. Lots of love .. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 11, 2021

Parambrata Chatterjee, Anushka Sharma's co-star from the film Pari, congratulated the couple with these words: "Heartiest congratulations to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on this wonderful news."

"Many Congratulations Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. This is such great news! May god bless your family with great health, happiness and abundance of love," read Ritesih Deshmukh's tweet.

Many Congratulations @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli - this is such great news!!! May god bless your family with great health, happiness & abundance of love. https://t.co/eFr9TEPpH2 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 11, 2021

"Best news, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. So much love to the three of you," wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her Instagram story. On Virat Kohli's Instagram post, Rakul Preet Singh commented: "Omgggg Congratulations," while Ishaan Khatter dropped heart emojis. "Congratulations. God bless the little baby angel," read Bipasha Basu's comment. Neha Dhupia added, "Congratulations... Welcome to the best phase of your lives." Dia Mirza wrote: "Such wonderful news! Congratulations."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy on social media in August last year. They got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in 2017 after dating for several years. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had met during the shoot of a commercial.