New Year 2021: Mom-To-Be Anushka Sharma Looks Super Cute In These Pics With Husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma made our New Year quite special by sharing some beautiful pictures of herself and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, on social media. Anushka and Virat rang in the New Year with a couple of close friends including cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic and pictures from their get-together are trending incessantly on social media. On Friday evening, Anushka shared some more pictures from their celebrations and she looks super cute in them. The actress was all smiles while posing with Virat Kohli - both of them twinning in black outfits. We just can't get enough of the last photo from Anushka's album that features the couple, who are expecting their first child soon, laughing with all their heart.

Sharing the photos, Anushka Sharma wrote: "Wishing you all bountiful of love, happiness and prosperity this new year. From us to you."

Earlier on Friday, Virat Kohli posted two photos from their New Year's party and wrote: "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy in August last year. "And then we were three! Arriving January 2021," read the caption on their respective posts.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has starred in films like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She also co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films. She produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok. Anushka Sharma was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2018 film Zero.