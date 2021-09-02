'Wish I Got More Time With You': Gauahar Khan Pays A Tribute To Sidharth Shukla

Gauahar Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 7 and who featured as one of the toofani seniors alongside Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14, remembered him in an emotional post on Instagram on Thursday night. Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on Thursday morning. As per initial reports, he had suffered a heart attack; Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, where he was taken, will conduct a post-mortem. Sharing a set of photos of herself and Sidharth, Gauahar Khan wrote: "From me watching you as an audience, to me discovering you as a friend. Thank you Colors TV and #BiggBoss for introducing me to a GEM!"

She went on to describe him as a "childlike, soft-hearted and caring" guy: "Sidharth Shukla, the moments I shared with you taught me how childlike you were, soft hearted, caring, loving, ziddi in the spirit to win in a game, naughtiest in the group, apologetic when you realised your mistake, gave the best hugs, needed all the pampering to show apnapan, and just the nicest little child in the body of a handsome hunk."

Gauahar Khan, who was one of the celebs to meet Sidharth Shukla's family after his death today, signed off her note for her friend with these words: "Thank you for sharing so many lovely stories of your life with me, will remember you through them! I truly wish I got more time with you! I pray that your soul keeps smiling, forever! Love and prayers, Sid!"

See Gauahar Khan's tribute to Sidharth Shukla here:

On Thursday evening, Gauahar Khan was pictured arriving at Sidharth Shukla's residence in Mumbai.

Along with Sidharth Shukla, who won the 13th season of Bigg Boss, and Gauahar Khan, actress Hina Khan, who had participated in Bigg Boss 11, also stayed in the Bigg Boss house for a few weeks last year as 'toofani seniors.' The last season of Salman Khan's reality show was won by actress Rubina Dilaik.

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He also participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.