Will Smith Is Ditching The Dad Bod After Being In The 'Worst Shape' Of His Life

It takes a lot of hard work to get rid of that dad bod and get back in shape, ask Will Smith. The actor, after gaining extra kilos by "grazing through the pantry" during the "entire pandemic," wanted to feel better and fit, so, he started working out. And we must add, intensely. On Friday, Will Smith shared a video showing how much he has transformed physically and how dedicated he is to get back those abs. We must say, he is almost there. The video starts with Will Smith showing his dad bod with much pride, because he "loves that body," and moves on to show his intense workout routine. Sharing the clip, the 52-year-old actor wrote: "The Pursuit Of Happyness." See what he did there?

The Pursuit Of Happyness is Will Smith's 2006 film, in which he co-starred with his son Jaden Smith. He was also nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe award for his performance in the film.

Now, check out the aforementioned Will Smith's post here:

So, Will Smith started the fitness challenge earlier this month. It all started when he posted a candid photo of himself and wrote: "I'm gonna be real wit y'all, I'm in the worst shape of my life."

The next day, on May 4, he shared that he is going to get in the "best shape of his life." His caption read: "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins...this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE! Teaming up with YouTube to get my health and wellness back on track. Hope it works!"

Recently, he shared a photo of himself getting back on track, one step at a time:

Will Smith is the star of movies like Ali, Men in Black series and Bad Boys films and the popular television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.