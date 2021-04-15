'Wife Is Always Right': Shriya Saran's ROFL Birthday Post For Husband Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shriya_saran1109 )

Highlights Shriya Saran shared a picture from her wedding album

In the picture, Shriya looks pretty in a traditional outfit

"Love you, always," wrote Shriya Saran for her husband

On husband Andrei Koscheev's birthday, actress Shriya Saran picked a happy memory from their wedding album and shared it on social media with a hilarious wish for him. Shriya Saran married Andrei Koscheev, who is a Russian tennis player, in Mumbai on March 12, 2018. The intimate ceremony was followed by a grand celebration in Udaipur. On Thursday, Shriya shared a picture of herself and Andrei having a hearty laugh together during their wedding festivities and wrote: "Happy birthday Andrei Koscheev. May you always keep your wife happy cause she is always right. Love you, always." In the picture, Shriya looks pretty in a traditional outfit. Check out her post here:

Shriya Saran's Instagram feed has several glimpses of her adorable moments with her husband. Last month, she posted a video along with a photo featuring her dancing with Andrei Koscheev with a big smile on her face. "Music and happy faces," she captioned the post.

How happy the couple look in this photo album?

On Karwachauth last year, the actress shared loved up picture with her husband and captioned them: "Happy karvachauth to all you beautiful people. May you all stay safe and healthy."

Shriya Saran is best-known for her performances in Hindi films like Awarapan and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam and went on to feature in several Hindi films such as Ek: The Power of One, Shukriya: Till Death Do Us Apart and Mission Istanbul among others. She has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films also such as Rajinikanth's Sivaji and Nagarjuna's Manam.