Why Tejaswi Prakash Returned To Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya After Pehredaar Piya Ki Backlash The new show is titled Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: Sony TV) New Delhi: Highlights Diya of Pehredaar Piya Ki will reprise her role in the new show "It's a new show altogether," says Tejaswi Prakash Pehredaar Piya Ki was shut down by the channel Pehredaar Piya Ki, which was pulled off air in August due to its outrageous plot, have returned but this time on a 'right track' (in their own words) with a new show titled Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya with the same cast, reports news agency IANS. The channel pulled the plug on the show weeks after it provoked outrage on social media for its controversial subject - a nine-year-old boy (Afaan Khan) was married to an 18-year-old woman (Tejaswi Prakash). Of this, creative director Sumeet Mittal told IANS: "We never thought that there was anything wrong in that story. Sometimes you can't predict anything in advance. As makers, it's our job to first identify if the show is going to be loved by the audience or not, will it give some good message. In that, we found that, Pehredaar Piya Ki was perfect."



by people, who never watched that show. It was the fate of the show and we have to face it.



Of their new show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, he said, "This show is on a 'right track' because as producers we always try to depict characters, which have elevation. After watching them, people will see a good message coming out for the society. We have always tried to show characters which look beyond the normal and have something aspirational in them."



Actress Tejaswi Prakash, who played the role of Diya in Pehredaar Piya Ki, will reprise her role in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. She will be joined by actor Rohit Suchanti, who will be seen as Ratan.



Adding to that, Tejaswi told IANS: "It's a new show altogether. I chose this show because it's got a lot for me to do as the female protagonist. The show is based on the promise that I had earlier made. This show is not about a hero and I am not somebody who is just dancing around. I am the hero of Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.



Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, which starts from Tuesday, will also feature Jiten Lalwani, Girish Sachdev and Siddharth Shivpuri among others.



(With IANS inputs)



