Why Suniel Shetty Believes Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal Co-Starrer <i>Hera Pheri</i> Is A Patriotic Film

Suniel Shetty attended the trailer launch of "Kesari Veer" today. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 16, 2025. Shetty shared his views on "Hera Pheri" being a patriotic film.

Earlier today, Suniel Shetty was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kesari Veer. It will be releasing in theatres on May 16, 2025. The film also has Sooraj Pancholi, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma in key roles.

At the trailer launch today, Suniel Shetty remarked why he considers Hera Pheri a patriotic film. Hera Pheri with Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal is one of the all-time classic comedies that is enjoyed to date.

The conversation started when Suniel Shetty was asked about working in a patriotic film with Akshay Kumar. The latter has had a reputation over the last few years on being an expert in the patriotic films genre.

Reacting to the same, Shetty said, "Hera Pheri. Yeh toh desh bhakti ki film hai. Jo desh ko khush rakh sakta hai. Aaj ke bachcho ki problem kya hai na woh mentally khush nahi hai. Hera Pheri aap logon ke liye hai taaki aap mentally khush raho. (Hera Pheri. This is a patriotic film. It keeps the country happy. The problem with today's youth is that they are not mentally happy. Hera Pheri is for you all so that you stay mentally happy)."

He further added, "Humare desh mein jo kuch bhi hai woh extraordinary hai. Hum logon ko hasate hai, khilate hai. Gareebi mein bhi haste bhi hai aur hasate bhi hai. Aur Baburao bhai jese ek partner mil jaaye toh aap puchna hi mat." (Everything in our country is extraordinary. We make people laugh, feed them, and even in poverty, we laugh and make others laugh. And if you get a partner like Baburao bhai, don't even ask).

Lucky for fans, director Priyadarshan recently confirmed that the scripting for Hera Pheri 3 will begin in 2026. The excitement was made by Priyadarshan on his birthday earlier this year. The excitement is off the roof considering the original trio—Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar are returning for the third instalment.