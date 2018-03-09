Why Sridevi's Ashes Were Immersed First In Rameshwaram, Then Haridwar A part of Sridevi's ashes were immersed in Haridwar a week after the same ritual was performed in Rameshwaram

Share EMAIL PRINT Sridevi was cremated with state honours on February 28. (Image courtesy: sridevi.kapoor) New Delhi: Highlights Anil Kapoor kept Boney Kapoor company in Haridwar Janhvi and Khushi also went to Rameshwaram with their father Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai



According to IANS, Boney Kapoor broke down during the puja when the Kapoor family priests, Shiv Kumar Paliwal and Manish Jaiswal, performed religious rituals at a VVIP ghat. Later, the family also visited Harihar temple at Kankhal. Apart from family and friends, Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal and Haridwar Mayor Manoj Garg along with Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh were also present during the rituals.

A post shared by Bollywood (@bollywoodbhukhar) on Mar 8, 2018 at 10:12am PST



In Rameshwaram, Boney Kapoor was accompanied by his



Sridevi accidently drowned in the bathtub of the hotel she was staying in Dubai on February 24. She was brought to Mumbai three days later, where the family organised a formal condolence meet, which was attended by most of Bollywood celebrities. Sridevi was cremated with state honours on February 28.



Sridevi's last film was MOM and months ago she also shot for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which will release in December 2018.



(With inputs from IANS)



Filmmaker Boney Kapoor was recently photographed immersing the ashes of late actress Sridevi in Haridwar, a week after he immersed a part of her ashes in Rameshwaram. A source close to the family told news agency IANS that there was a reason for performing the same ritual twice. The source said that in 1993, Sridevi had promised to return to Haridwar, where she was then shooting for a film. To fulfil Sridevi's wish, her family decided to immerse part of her ashes in Ganga after performing a similar ritual in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, the source told IANS. In Haridwar, Boney Kapoor was accompanied by his bother Anil Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra, who was Sridevi's close friend and preferred designer.According to IANS, Boney Kapoor broke down during thewhen the Kapoor family priests, Shiv Kumar Paliwal and Manish Jaiswal, performed religious rituals at a VVIP ghat. Later, the family also visited Harihar temple at Kankhal. Apart from family and friends, Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal and Haridwar Mayor Manoj Garg along with Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh were also present during the rituals.In Rameshwaram, Boney Kapoor was accompanied by his daughters Janhvi and Khushi Sridevi accidently drowned in the bathtub of the hotel she was staying in Dubai on February 24. She was brought to Mumbai three days later, where the family organised a formal condolence meet, which was attended by most of Bollywood celebrities. Sridevi was cremated with state honours on February 28. Sridevi's last film wasand months ago she also shot for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's, which will release in December 2018.(With inputs from IANS)