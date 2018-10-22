Why Sridevi Called Himmatwala's Success Her 'Bad Luck'

A still from Sridevi and Jeetendra's Himmatwala (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Late actress Sridevi considered the success of 1983 film Himmatwala her 'bad luck,' reveals a book, news agency PTI reports. The release of Himmatwala, directed by K Raghavendra Rao, was a turning point in Sridevi's career and also for her co-star Jeetendra. The book, titled Sridevi: Queen of Hearts, quoted an excerpt from Sridevi's interview from 1987 where she said, "In Tamil films, they love to see me act naturally. But in Hindi films they want a lot of glamour, richness and masala. My bad luck was that my first big hit in Hindi films turned out to be a commercial one (Himmatwala)," PTI reports.

"When I did a character role in Sadma, the picture flopped. So people started casting me only for glamour roles. But one day I'm going to prove to everyone that I can act also," Sridevi had said, as quoted in the book.

Sridevi, who had started her acting career at the age of four, debuted as a female lead with 1979's Solva Sawan, but Himmatwala was her first hit film. Himmatwala was a remake of Telugu film Ooruki Monagadu. Songs like Nainon Mein Sapna and Taki O Taki were instant hits.

Sridevi died this February in Dubai, just a day before Himmatwala's 35th anniversary. She was the star of films like Lamhe, Nagina, Mr India, ChaalBaaz and Chandni. 2017's MOM, for which she won her first ever National Award (posthumously), was her last film. Her award was collected by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

