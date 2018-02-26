Sridevi Died A Day Before Himmatwala Anniversary. Co-Star Jeetendra's Memories Of Her

This is the worst news ever, hoping it's just a bad dream! The greatest Indian actress ever, someone whose movies I grew up on is no more! RIP Srideviji! God has been really unfair, Sridevi's aura & magic ruled the silver screen across languages & has survived the ravages of time! Speechless!! Ironically, today is also the 35th anniversary of #Himmatwala! Mam u will be missed! Huge loss for the audiences that welcomed her back to films!

A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on Feb 24, 2018 at 6:52pm PST