Why Reema Kagti's <i>Superboys Of Malegaon</i> Is Being Touted As 2025's Most Inspiring Watch

Every once in a while, a film comes along that does more than just entertain, it instils a certain excitement amidst the audience.

Superboys of Malegaon directed by Reema Kagti is being touted as that film in 2025.

Superboys of Malegaon will make its Australian premiere to officially open The National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) on February 13, 2025, in Sydney.

The film also premiered at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), on September 14, 2024. Followed by the 68th BFI London Film Festival, the 4th Red Sea Film Festival, and the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

At its core, Superboys of Malegaon follows a group of friends who refuse to let their circumstances define them. The film is a testament to friendship, passion, and the relentless spirit of filmmaking.

Backed by powerhouse storytellers like Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, along with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti of Tiger Baby Films, Superboys of Malegaon promises a narrative that strives to leave a lasting impression.

The film has an ensemble cast featuring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singh, Manjiri Pupala, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Riddhi Kumar

Superboys of Malegaon is now set for a theatrical release in India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand, on February 28, 2025.

The buzz for the film is getting stronger as the release date is getting closer.