Why Pooja Bedi's Daughter Aalia Furniturewalla Is Trending

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Aalia Furniturewalla found one of the top spots on Monday's trends list after several media reports, including Filmfare, stated that she is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Aalia will reportedly debut with filmmaker Nitin Kakkar's Jawani Janeman, a film headlined by Saif Ali Khan. According to the Filmfare report, Jawani Janeman is expected to go on floors next year in London and Aalia will play Saif's daughter. "Yes, Aalia Furniturewalla has been roped in for the Nitin Kakkar film. She has really liked the script of Jawani Janeman. And she is super excited to work with Saif Ali Khan who plays the role of her father," a source said, as reported by Filmfare.

Aalia Furniturewalla is Pooja Bedi's daughter with ex-husband Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewalla. Pooja Bedi and Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewalla divorced in 2003. Apart from Aalia, the ex-couple are also parents to son Omar Ebrahim.

Aalia has often been spotted with her mother Pooja Bedi at several parties and events. Here are some stunning pictures of her from her verified Instagram account.

Pooja Bedi is the daughter of actor Kabir Bedi and late Indian classical dancer Protima. She is best-known for her role in Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and TV shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 1, Nach Baliye 3 and Bigg Boss 5.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara is also making her Bollywood debut this year with Kedarnath and her second film - Simmba - also releases in December. Sara is Saif's daughter with ex-wife Amrita Singh.