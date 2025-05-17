Why Karan Johar Was Not Supposed To Show Sympathy To Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor Amid <i>Nadaaniyan</i> Backlash

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Nadaaniyan features Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor. Ibrahim and Khushi faced significant online criticism for their performances. Karan Johar addressed the backlash, emphasizing no sympathy for star kids.

Nadaaniyan marked the big debut of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, alongside Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.While the poster and trailer had set high expectations for the film, the final product didn't live up to it.

Ibrahim and Khushi were severely trolled online for their acting chops and their poor dialogue delivery.

Nadaaniyan was produced by Karan Johar, the filmmaker recently opened up on the significant backlash that the film and the lead pair received. Karan revealed that he was not expected to provide any sympathy to Khushi and Ibrahim just because they were star kids, and hating the film became a trend.

Karan said, "Because more than anything else I was feeling terrible for... And I know that I'm not apparently supposed to say this also because I'm not supposed to show sympathy to Ibrahim, Khushi, and Shauna. Apparently, they're not meant to have emotions because they come from privilege."

Furthermore, Karan said that Ibrahim and Khushi were considered to come from a place of entitlement, hence there should not have been any reason to feel bad.

The director said, "I attract this kind of negativity."

The synopsis of the movie reads, "When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend."

The film also had Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles. The film was Shauna Gautam's directorial debut.

Karan Johar is currently headed to the Cannes 2025 Film Festival with the team of Homebound and its lead cast of Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa. The Neeraj Ghaywan film will be screened in the Un Certain Regard section on May 21, 2025.