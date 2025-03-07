Why Is Ananya Panday Struggling To Leave Her House?

Ananya Panday recently revealed the challenge she is facing in stepping out of her house.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Student of the Year 2 actress posted an adorable photo of her pet dogs and captioned it, “How am I meant to leave the house ever??"

Instagram/Ananya Panday

In the image, her furry friends can be seen sitting and gazing at the actress as she clicks their photo.

Ananya had previously revealed her new “travel buddy.”

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her latest companion—a book. To help her get through March, Ananya has chosen Agatha Christie's iconic Death on the Nile. Along with the snap of the book, Ananya captioned the post, “Travel buddy this March.”

Instagram/Ananya Panday

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was recently spotted with Siddhant Chaturvedi at an outdoor location, sparking fresh speculation about a potential collaboration. Photos of the two actors, surrounded by cameras and crew members, quickly made their way across the internet, fueling rumours of a new project. While there has been no official confirmation, the leaked images have left fans curious if Ananya and Siddhant are coming together once again for another film.

The duo first shared the screen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, a 2022 romantic drama that premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Karan Johar, the film also featured Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. Following that, Ananya and Siddhant teamed up again for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

Next, the Liger actress is preparing for her upcoming roles in several exciting films, including Chand Mera Dil, and Kesari Chapter 2.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 features a stellar cast that includes Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. This action-packed drama, produced by Dharma Productions, is based on the life of the renowned lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who bravely fought a legal battle against the British Empire in the 1920s.

Additionally, Ananya will be returning as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the hit series Call Me Bae.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)