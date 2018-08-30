Why Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Are Trending Yet Again

Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora at Lakme Fashion Week

Highlights "Malaika is no longer keen to hide her proximity to Arjun," a source said Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in May 2017 Arjun and Malaika were spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week

Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor, 33, and Malaika Arora, 44, trended a great deal over the weekend after they were spotted sitting next to each other in the front row at the Lakme Fashion Week. Yet again, the duo have found a spot on the trends list as several media reports suggest that Arjun and Malaika are 'ready to make things official.' Rumours that Arjun and Malaika are dating featured in headlines after her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in 2016. "Malaika is no longer keen to hide her proximity to Arjun. When she was with Arbaaz, the Khan family, especially Salman, made their disapproval very clear. But now that she has broken away from Arbaaz, she sees no reason to be coy about her closeness to Arjun. Besides, Arbaaz is also seeing someone else now," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Malaika, who got divorced from Arbaaz in May 2017, has always shielded away from being photographed with Arjun. In an interview to DNA in 2016, Malaika had addressed the speculation about her rapport with Arjun and said, "Arjun is a very good friend of mine. But people give a very different meaning to it which isn't true."

Meanwhile, at the Lakme Fashion Week, Arjun and Malaika cheered for designer Kunal Rawal. Varun Dhawan walked the ramp for Kunal as the showstopper. Janhvi, Khushi, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor were also present there.

Advertisement

Malaika too walked the ramp earlier for Anushree Reddy.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are parents to son Arhaan. Arbaaz is reportedly dating Giorgia Andriani.