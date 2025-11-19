Why Alia Bhatt Is Missing From <i>Dining With The Kapoors</i>: Armaan Jain Has A "Filmy" Reason

Netflix dropped the trailer for Dining with the Kapoors on Saturday, and it is the ultimate celebration of Bollywood's oldest legacy - the Kapoors and their love for food, as they come together for a grand lunch. The trailer garnered a lot of buzz; however, the one question that constantly popped up was why actor Ranbir Kapoor's wife, Alia Bhatt, was missing.

Addressing the ongoing buzz, producer Armaan Jain told Bollywood Hungama, "She had prior commitments to shoot. I might sound filmy, but like Raj Kapoor said, 'work is worship.'"

Smriti Mundhra On The Kapoors And Their Commitment To Work

Director Smriti Mundhra, too, shared the same opinion as Armaan Jain - that "work is worship."

She said, "That is the one thing about this family. They are all workaholics, and they all love what they do. There is always an understanding that everyone attempts to gather and prioritise as much as possible, but inevitably there are one or two people who can't make it because of work - and that's always allowed."

About Dining With The Kapoors Trailer

The trailer opens with the Kapoor family gathering to honour the legendary Raj Kapoor on what would have been his 100th birthday, with a heartfelt celebration of his legacy.

The Kapoor family revisit memories of growing up in a joint family and being part of Bollywood's first film dynasty. There is plenty of chatter, drama, and the preparation of something delicious in the kitchen; the incessant laughter and posing for the cameras continue.

Ranbir Kapoor raises a toast, saying, "To the family that stands by us, to the meals that bring us together."

Neetu Kapoor adds, "It is a lot of fun to live in a joint family."

Shot in a documentary, fly-on-the-wall style, the special offers an unfiltered glimpse into their world: the laughter, the affectionate teasing, and the timeless bonds passed down through generations that have defined Bollywood's first film family.

Honouring the legacy of the man who shaped Indian cinema, the special brings together Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and more.