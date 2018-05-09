Who Was On The Dancefloor At Sonam Kapoor's Reception? Shweta Bachchan Nanda, For One

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception was hosted in Mumbai last evening

Who Was On The Dancefloor At Sonam Kapoor's Reception? Shweta Bachchan Nanda, For One

Shweta Bachchan Nanda at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception

  1. Shweta was joined by Kiran Rao and Masaba Gupta
  2. They danced to a Bollywood song by Mika Singh
  3. Shweta has attended the wedding and reception both
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception, hosted in Mumbai last evening, was a starry affair. From the Bachchans to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all the Bollywood A-listers were there. While we have seen several videos of SRK, Salman, Ranveer and other dancing to jhakaas filmy beats, including Sonam and Anand, we now present to you another blockbuster performance from the big Bollywood night by Shweta Bachchan Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's daughter), Kiran Rao (Aamir Khan's wife) and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Shweta, Kiran and Masaba had attended Sonam and Anand's wedding in the morning and were on time to be at the reception too.

In the video that has surface online and is very much viral now, the trio can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song by Mika Singh, who was also there at the ceremony.

Watch the video here.
 


At the wedding reception, Shweta Bachchan Nanda was dressed to impress in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla red and golden lehenga.
 
It is not for the first time Shweta was seen dancing at a ceremony. Remember how she burnt the dance floor at Sandeep Khosla's niece Saudamini Mattu's wedding reception. She danced to Pallo Latke from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and later her mom Jaya Bachchan joined.

Here's a recap.
 

 


Shweta, Big B and Abhishek were the first guests at Sonan and Anand's wedding. While Big B missed the night's function, Abhishek was joined by wife Aishwarya Rai.
 
Meanwhile, Kiran Rao was accompanied by Junaid (Aamir's son from his first marriage). Aamir had skipped the reception but attended the wedding on Tuesday morning.
 
Masaba Gupta stunned in a black sari from her own designs. She was joined by husband Madhu Mantena. Masaba, who is one of Sonam's good friends, had attended all her wedding functions.
 
Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja on Wednesday as per Sikh traditions.
 

