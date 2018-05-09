Who Was On The Dancefloor At Sonam Kapoor's Reception? Shweta Bachchan Nanda, For One

Highlights
- Shweta was joined by Kiran Rao and Masaba Gupta
- They danced to a Bollywood song by Mika Singh
- Shweta has attended the wedding and reception both
In the video that has surface online and is very much viral now, the trio can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song by Mika Singh, who was also there at the ceremony.
Watch the video here.
Groovy! ShwetaNanda and KiranRao shake a leg with @masabagupta at the grand reception.
At the wedding reception, Shweta Bachchan Nanda was dressed to impress in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla red and golden lehenga.
It is not for the first time Shweta was seen dancing at a ceremony. Remember how she burnt the dance floor at Sandeep Khosla's niece Saudamini Mattu's wedding reception. She danced to Pallo Latke from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and later her mom Jaya Bachchan joined.
Watch video : Shweta Bachchan and mom Jaya Bachchan dancing on 'Pallo Latke' at at Sandeep Khosla's niece Saudamini Mattu's wedding reception.
Shweta, Big B and Abhishek were the first guests at Sonan and Anand's wedding. While Big B missed the night's function, Abhishek was joined by wife Aishwarya Rai.
Meanwhile, Kiran Rao was accompanied by Junaid (Aamir's son from his first marriage). Aamir had skipped the reception but attended the wedding on Tuesday morning.
Masaba Gupta stunned in a black sari from her own designs. She was joined by husband Madhu Mantena. Masaba, who is one of Sonam's good friends, had attended all her wedding functions.
Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja on Wednesday as per Sikh traditions.