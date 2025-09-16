Who Was Umer Shah, The Pakistani Child TV Star Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest At 15?

Pakistani child artist and social media star Umer Shah died at the age of 15 on Monday. According to a report in Dawn, Umer died due to cardiac arrest in his hometown, Dera Ismail Khan. His brother Ahmed Shah confirmed the news on Instagram and requested fans to pray for Umer and their family.

"This is to inform you that the little shining star of our family, Umer Shah, has returned to Allah Almighty. I request everyone to remember him and our family in your prayers," he wrote.

Who is Umer Shah?

Umer was the younger brother of Ahmed Shah, who became a viral internet sensation with his "peeche toh dekho" video. Umer rose to fame as a social media sensation and TV personality. Umer and Ahmed were known for their appearances on Pakistani TV. They appeared in show such as Jeeto Pakistan and Shan-i-Ramazan. Umer was from Dera Ismail Khan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. He is survived by his brother Ahmed Shah and other siblings. The family previously suffered another loss when their youngest sister, Ayesha, died in November 2023 due to health problems.



The news of Umer Shah's death shocked the Pakistani entertainment industry. Several celebrities rushed to express their grief and sorrow on social media. In a post shared on Instagram, actor Adnan Siddiqui called him "a beam of light, joy and innocence."

He added, "I am shattered... it feels impossible that he's no longer with us." Aijaz Aslam called him “a little angel” and “a bright, kind soul who brought smiles to everyone at Jeeto Pakistan.”

Actress Mahira Khan, Hina Altaf, Momal Sheikh, Shaista Lodhi, former cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed and influencer Muhammad Shiraz also paid tribute to the child star.