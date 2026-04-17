Who Is Manish Makhija, Pooja Bhatt's Ex-Husband?

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was married to Manish Makhija, a former Channel V VJ and restaurateur. The two got married in 2003 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

At the time, Pooja Bhatt was already an established name in the Hindi film industry, known for films such as Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak, and Zakhm.



After more than a decade of marriage, the couple decided to part ways. Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija got officially divorced in 2014. Following the separation, Pooja publicly spoke about the decision and said that the marriage had ended by mutual consent.

Who Is Manish Makhija?

Manish Makhija first gained recognition among television audiences through Channel V's popular show The Udham Singh Show. He hosted the programme by playing the character of Udham Singh, adopting a distinctive Haryanvi style that set him apart.

In 2003, Makhija began working closely with Pooja Bhatt on her directorial debut Paap, which was released in 2004. As part of the project, he helped source music from the Pakistani rock band Junoon for the film's soundtrack.

Makhija later appeared in small roles in Hindi films such as Rog and Dhoka (2007). He also assisted Pooja Bhatt during the making of Rog (2005), continuing his behind-the-scenes involvement in filmmaking.

In 2008, he returned to television as the host of the reality quiz show Cash Cab - Meter Chalu Hai on UTV Bindass. Apart from television and film, Makhija also featured in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, where he played the role of a local mafia figure based in the UK.

Over the years, Manish Makhija has maintained a low public profile and has largely stayed away from the spotlight.

Since her divorce, Pooja Bhatt has not remarried. She has remained active in the film industry as an actor, director, and producer and has also spoken openly about issues related to mental health, relationships, and personal growth on public platforms.

Work

On the professional front, Pooja Bhatt ventured into the digital content space with The Pooja Bhatt Show podcast in 2025. Her recent acting work includes Big Girls Don't Cry (2025) on Prime Video and Bombay Begums (2021) on Netflix. She was also part of Sadak 2 in 2020 and continues to be involved in film production.



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