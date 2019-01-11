When Travelling With Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Your Flight Is This Awesome

Inside a star-studded flight (courtesy karanjohar)

Karan Johar never fails to delight with his Instagram posts and Friday was one such day when he shared a glimpse of what happens when a bunch of celebrities are travelling together. Karan Johar, who made a trip to the National Capital as part of a Bollywood delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, made a video inside the star-studded flight, featuring the likes of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor (phew!) The video begins with KJo greeting Ranveer with his signature: "Moooorniing!"

The camera then shifts to Ayushmann, who corrects KJo that it's actually evening, not morning, and then to Varun Dhawan, who flashed the victory sign. Next up was Rohit Shetty, who quickly plugged in ABCD 3's promotions saying: "Please watch it whenever it comes." Ranbir Kapoor, who was chilling with the rest of the co-travellers earned a random congratulatory message from KJo: "Congratulations on all your achievements!" Karan Johar also wished luck to Vicky Kaushal for his new release Uri and then shifted focus to Ekta Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt, sipping coffee, made a brief appearance but wasn't sure about her camera angle while Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Sidharth Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao all screamed "Hello". "Flight of fancy," Karan Johar captioned it and it looks like so indeed.

Check out the fun video here:

Earlier on Thursday, Karan Johar had Instagrammed a star-studded selfie with the Prime Minister and shared details from the meeting on Instagram. "Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the

Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi today was an incredible opportunity," read a part of his caption.

So, that's how much fun it is when Bollywood buddies travel together!