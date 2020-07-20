When Taapsee Pannu Overcame Her Fear Of Swimming. Read Her Post

Highlights
- "Getting into a swimming pool is joy for me": Taapsee
- "But it wasn't always like that," she added
- Taapsee shared a BTS picture from one of her ad shoots
For Taapsee Pannu, "getting into a swimming pool is joy" now but things weren't exactly the same for the actress nine years ago. The Pink actress, in her latest post on Instagram, revealed that after having "a scary near-drowning experience in a pool" during her childhood, she stayed away from pools for a long time before she overcame the fear of swimming 9 years ago. Taapsee shared a BTS photo from her ad shoot for the consumer healthcare brand Women's Horlicks, of which she is the brand ambassador, and wrote: "Getting into a swimming pool is joy for me but it wasn't always like that. Had a scary near-drowning experience in a pool when I was a kid so got really scared of learning how to swim. It was only 9 years back that I finally got over that fear and learnt swimming."
"I remember swimming laps in an indoor pool alongside many kids in the same class and it made me feel how learning has no age and probably the child in me is still alive," she added.
Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's post here:
Taapsee Pannu has been sharing several throwback pictures from her work diaries on Instagram for quite some time now. On Saturday, the actress shared a picture from the sets of the 2019 Sujoy Ghosh-directed film Badla, in which she co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and actress Amrita Singh. "Me looking at how much of the scene is left for the day. Mr Bachchan continues to rehearse non-stop. Sujoy is thinking of where can he find good pizza for dinner post pack-up. The usual on Badla set," she captioned the post.
In one of her previous posts, Taapsee shared her experience of working with Amrita Singh in Badla. Here's what she posted:
Being Naina Sethi. This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of Badla. First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh. I don't know if it's the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it's so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best. One of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance. I would've loved to click a picture with her that day but she was too busy rehearsing her 'bhaari' lines while I didn't have much to say in the scene and I didn't want to disturb her #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
Tapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which also starred Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Ratna Pathak Shah. Apart from the aforementioned films, she has also worked in Baby, Saand Ki Aankh and Naam Shabana. The actress has several projects lined-up, including Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu.