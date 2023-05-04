'When 2 Shettys Get Together' - See Shilpa's Video With Jay

Shilpa and Jay Shetty in a still from a video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Jay Shetty is a name that needs no introduction. As one of the most popular motivational speakers today, Jay Shetty is known to rub shoulders with some of the biggest celebrities across the world. Currently, the author and life coach is in India as part of his maiden world tour. Jay Shetty was in Mumbai on Wednesday where he hosted an interactive session. For the event, he also had a special guest, who he described as one of the first people to support him – Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Now, Shilpa Shetty has shared a video of Jay Shetty welcoming her on stage and the conversation that followed.

Inviting Shilpa Shetty – who was a surprise guest – on stage, Jay Shetty says in the video: “She has enthralled audiences for the last three decades. She has enthralled audiences through her incredible dance, fitness, acting. She is an incredible yogi and wellness enthusiast who has phenomenally shown us how to be healthy but then also binge now and again. And, on top of all of that, she is a phenomenal entrepreneur with an incredible investment portfolio and has her own foundation that cares for orphans and takes care of people who are suffering. This person is someone who has supported me from day one. I am so grateful to invite onto the stage, the one, the only Shilpa Shetty.”

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “When 2 Shettys get together, we set the house on fire. With the ever-positive and inspiring, Jay Shetty! #LoveRules and so do you, my dearest.” In response to the post, Jay Shetty said, “I love this. So grateful to you.” To this, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Only more love and gratitude back to you. So happy we could do this.”

In the past, Jay Shetty, in addition to appearing on numerous shows and hosting big names on his podcast, has officiated the weddings of Hollywood actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, as well as Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was recently seen reconnecting with her Mangalorean roots and familiarising her children with the culture and tradition. The actress paid a visit to her ancestral deity, Kateel Durgaparameshwari, along with her sister Shamita Shetty and children Viaan and Shamisha. On Instagram to share a video of her temple visit where she and her sister are seen offering prayers to the deity. In the caption, she wrote, “Back to my native roots Mangalore. Paying my obeisance to our Kuldevi #Kateeldurgaparmeshwari and Introducing my Mangalorean heritage and culture to my children that I am so proud of.”

She also added emojis of an evil eye, black heart, and folded hands. The background music for her video was the song Varaha Roopam from Rishab Shetty's Kantara.



On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in the web series Indian Police Force with Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra.