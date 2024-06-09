When Shah Rukh Khan Called Farida Jalal After Her Shoulder Surgery: 'So Sweet Na'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: global_voters)

Veteran actress Farida Jalal, who recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi, recalled a touching moment with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress, who had played the role of the actor's mother in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai told India Today that she is not in touch with the superstar. "No, I am not in touch. How do I get to him, tell me? (even) Salman, how do I get to them? You know, they have changed their mobiles or whatever. The number I have of Shah Rukh… I had a shoulder surgery done and he has done many. So, those days I went to his doctor also. He called (me) out of the blue, so sweet na?”

Farida Jalal shared how Shah Rukh Khan comforted her following her shoulder surgery. “Farida ji, I have to tell you, yeh jo shoulder surgery hai na… don't get impatient. It's going to take lots of time to get back that movement'. I was very worried why I was not able to lift my arm up. He phoned me, I felt so good when he called. He said, ‘Farida ji, just don't worry, this takes time. After a year, you'll be able to lift your arm well. But it takes time, so don't lose patience', he said”.

In the same interview, she talked about her co-star from the show Sharmin Segal being trolled. Farida Jalal told India Today, "I am not happy about this. People should be kind. I don't think her character needed to be very boisterous, and loud. That was not her role. What were you expecting?" The film veteran added, "Perhaps, what you thought you would see her character doing, you didn't. But that's okay. Why should one be rude to her? She is a poet, and she falls in love with Taj and that's it."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a story set in British India, focusing on Mallikajaan's (Manisha Koirala) challenges when Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), her old rival's daughter, returns. The series stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, along with Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah.

