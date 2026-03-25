When Ranveer Singh Broke Down Hearing His Mother Talk About His Early Career Rejections

While Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar 2, some old clips of the actor before he became the megastar that he is today have been resurfacing. One of them is from Simi Garewal's chat show, where his mother shares how Ranveer Singh protected his family from the rejections and harsh comments he had to tackle during his auditions.

What Ranveer Singh's Mother Revealed

In the video that is now going viral, Ranveer Singh is seen getting teary-eyed as his mother Anju Bhavnani shared, "He would just come home and say, 'Mum, it is a bad day'. But being a mother, you realise that he is upset about something. He would shield us from a lot of what he went through at that time. Now, when he is successful, he comes and tells us the stories about what he actually did, and he protected us at that point from all the pain and rejection and comments that he had to hear. After hearing what he has to say now, you realise how much he has actually struggled, and he has come a long way."

Ranveer Singh got emotional as he heard his mother speak about him.

His father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani also shared, "As pessimistic as it may sound, I was like, let it happen, then we will see. When he told me he signed the film, I said I will only believe it when I see it because this had happened so many times before that it took time to sink in."

RANVEER SINGH CRIED. 💔



Ranveer broke down as his mother spoke about his struggles and the countless rejections he faced. pic.twitter.com/eULB6erPrR — CineAlpha (@CineAlpha1) March 24, 2026

Ranveer Singh Films

The actor made his debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat and won several accolades for it. Then he was unstoppable with a range of versatile films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and now Dhurandhar, which has shattered countless box-office records.

Dhurandhar Box Office

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its glorious run at the box office. The film saw a slight drop in earnings on Tuesday but crossed the Rs 550 crore mark in the domestic market.

After six days, the film's domestic earnings stand at Rs 575.67 crore (net), while the gross collections are around Rs 687.43 crore in India as per Sacnilk.

The film has already shot past Rs 231.57 crore in overseas gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 919 crore.

On Tuesday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted Rs 56.55 crore, taking the total to Rs 575.67 crore in India.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 52 crore to the total.

Like the previous days, the contribution of Telugu was the maximum in the regional languages. The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.10 crore to the total.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box-office journey with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. The numbers were consolidated by Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21.

On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made Rs 114.85 crore in India.

On March 23-the first Monday since the film's release-numbers dropped precisely to Rs 65 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 19 and has taken over the box-office by storm in no time.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this installment.