Priyanka Chopra Refused To Wear Two-Piece At Miss World, Reveals Madhu Chopra

There are actors, and then there is Priyanka Chopra. Also, there is a reason why we call her a global icon. But did you know that Priyanka refused to wear a two-piece swimsuit during Miss World 2000? We are not making such claims.

Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra has spilled the beans in an interview with Lehren Retro.

Madhu Chopra said, “Priyanka ka behaviour, uska conduct, kahin bhi… dekho swimwear mein bhi, they said, ‘Two piece pehno.' (Priyanka's behaviour and conduct have always been on point, everywhere. Even during the competition, the organisers said, ‘Wear a two-piece'). She said, ‘Na.' So, she maintained her dignity with professionalism. She didn't throw tantrums. So they actually respected her aise kehne ke liye (for doing that).”

Madhu Chopra added, “The previous year (1999), Yukta Mookhey had won so we knew the chances were low. Pradeep Guha (film producer) told us, 'It has never happened, but it could happen'. Priyanka was motivated very well." Priyanka met the late film producer during her pageant days. He died in 2021.

Priyanka Chopra lost to Lara Dutta at the Miss India pageant in 2000. She was the runner-up. The actress represented India again at Miss World the same year, winning the crown.

Madhu Chopra also spoke about Priyanka Chopra's relationship with Nick Jonas. “I love him”, she admitted.

“He just composed one new song. He had written it for Priyanka, and he sang it very often after that,” she added.

On Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 10-year age gap, Madhu Chopra had the most heartwarming response. She said, “Age is just a number in people's heads who want to make an issue out of it. Dil milne chahiye, dimag milne chahiye (Hearts should meet, minds should meet).”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The ceremony took place as per both Hindu and Christian traditions. They welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra is reportedly a part of SS Rajamouli's next film. An official announcement is awaited.