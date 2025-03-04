Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Mother Madhu Chopra's 60th Birthday 6 Days After Father's Death

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, has opened up about the time when the actress decided to celebrate her birthday six days after Ashok Chopra's death. Priyanka's father died on June 10, 2013.

In an interview with Lehran Retro, Madhu Chopra revealed, "He (Ashok Chopra) passed away on June 10, and my birthday is on June 16. I was turning 60, and they had planned a big party for me."

She added, "The whole family was already there due to his illness. After his passing, we were grieving, but Priyanka insisted that we go ahead with the party and asked everyone to stay. She said, ‘That's what dad would have wanted."

Since Madhu was a huge fan of John Abraham, Priyanka also invited the actor to the birthday party and got him to dress as a birthday gift. “They had requested John Abraham to come at midnight, wrapped like a birthday present. Imagine that," Madhu said.

Madhu Chopra recalled that some of the family members were unhappy with the party and sat there "gloomily". She said, "The rest of the family sat there gloomily, saying, ‘Look at her! She's dancing! Does she not grieve for her husband?"

Madhu added that while they shamed her for dancing and enjoying herself, she chose to honour her late husband by celebrating with her children.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 alongside Mahesh Babu. The actress also has Heads of State, The Bluff and the second season of Citadel in the pipeline.