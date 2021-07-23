When Not-A-Morning Person Tara Sutaria Goes To Work At 5 AM. Pics Here

From Tara Sutaria's shoot diaries (courtesy tarasutaria)

Highlights Tara Sutaria is currently shooting for 'Heropanti 2'

She shared a few ROFL pics on Instagram from her morning shoot

"Verified 5 am shoot daze," she wrote

Hair rollers? Check. Makeup? Check. Ready for the shoot? Not at all. That's Tara Sutaria's plight as she prepares for an early morning shoot for her upcoming movie Heropanti 2. The actress just can't let go of her cosy bed. But, the thought of a 5 am shoot is enough to make her dizzy with anticipation. However, ultimately, nothing pulls her with as much care as her snooze time wrapped up in warm blankets. Tara Sutaria seems to be quite perplexed in the photos that she shared on Instagram. The first photo shows a quizzical smile on her face as she considers waking up so early and hitting the film shooting floor. But in the next one, the actress is back to her fluffy dreamland even as she wears make-up and hair rollers.

Our shared love for sleep and snooze-time makes Tara Sutaria's photos very relatable. We feel her when we read the caption, "5 am shoot daze. Heropanti 2." She added a film-camera emoji and two sleeping emojis to get her message across.

However, the actress finally overcame with her zest for work as we saw her up and ready for the shoot in her Instagram Stories.

Tara Sutaria is having a gala time on the set. Be it naps or foods, she is fully pampering herself and her cravings. Just a few days ago, she had a scrumptious meal of pizza for her breakfast and put up the video on her Instagram page. For sure, it made us hungry as well as envious to watch her treat herself with so much care.

No wonder Tara Sutaria always has food on her find. In a recent post, she is seen smiling in all glee in a black minidress on a posh couch. But guess what the caption revealed? Tara Sutaria playfully confessed that the gleeful face was just the expression when she "mentally plan(s) lunch break menu on set."

But Tara Sutaria's endeavour's in food and naps aren't meant to sabotage her work. She has been dabbling herself on many work fronts. Only last month, the actress did her debut photo-op shoot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. Here's how she slayed our hearts.

Tara Sutaria is also working on Ek Villain Returns after its shooting resumed earlier this month.