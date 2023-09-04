When Nagarjuna Akkineni Asked Vijay Deverakonda About Ex Daughter-In-Law Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: DisneyPlusHSTel )

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 kickstarted on Sunday, September 3. The reality show, hosted by megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni, saw Vijay Deverakonda as its first celebrity guest. The actor went to promote his latest release Kushi. In the video, released by the makers on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay Deverakonda, dressed in a finely tailored sherwani, is seen making a grand entrance. A few seconds later, Nagarjuna asks Vijay Deverakonda about his Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. To this, the actor said, “She [Samantha] is in the US promoting the film and prioritising her health.” Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year.

Giving a shout out to both the actors, Nagarjuna said, "You [Vijay Deverakonda] are a fantastic actor. She [Samantha Ruth Prabhu] is a very good actress and you both together make for an amazing pair." Samantha was married to Nagarjuna Akkineni's son Naga Chaitanya. The couple tied the knot in 2017. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 - Watch on #DisneyPlusHotstar India's Biggest Reality Show #BiggBossTelugu7. pic.twitter.com/roJdKsSc3D — Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@DisneyPlusHSTel) September 3, 2023

Kushi was released in theatres on September 1. According to the post shared by production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film has minted over Rs 70 crores at the global box office. “Kushi scoring big at the BoxOffice, Rs 70.23 crore+ gross worldwide in 3 days. Viplav and Aradhya are now household names for all the families,” read the caption.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Kushi 2.5 stars out of 5. He wrote, “Kushi would have been quite a film had it opted to devote more thought and space to the conflict between superstition and rationalism. It goes down that path for a bit but veers away all too soon.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 will stream on DisneyPlus Hotstar. The contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss house are Priyanka Jain, Shivaji, Damini Bhatla, Subhashree Rayaguru, Kiran Rathore, Prince Yawar, Shakeela, Gautham Krishna, Rathika Rose, Aata Sandeep, Shobha Shetty, Tasty Teja, Pallavi Prashanth, and Amardeep Chowdary.