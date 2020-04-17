When Kareena Kapoor First Wore A Masaba Saree. Circa 2012

Kareena Kapoor dressed in a Masaba Gupta creation. (Image courtesy: masabagupta)

Highlights Masaba styled Kareena for the first time in 2012

Kareena wore a dual-toned silk saree

The saree went on to become one of the best-sellers

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been sharing some of her favourite looks and her muses on her Instagram. On Friday, Masaba shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor from the year 2012 and revealed that it was the first time she dressed the actress. Kareena looked simply stunning in the silk saree. Speaking of the outfit, Masaba wrote that it was a piece "straight off the runway" and that it reminded her of a lemon-grapefruit sorbet. The embellished blouse with beaten gold work took the look to a different level altogether. Masaba also revealed that the saree went on to become one of the best-sellers for many years.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Masaba Gupta wrote:"2012. The first time I dressed Kareena Kapoor. This saree was straight off the runway and still reminds me of a lemon-grapefruit sorbet. A super lightweight silk saree with a muslin blouse, embellished with beaten gold work on the neck and sleeve. The saree went on to become one of our bestsellers for many years." Take a look at the post here:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Masaba Gupta, daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, is a renowned designer. Sonam Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and many other Bollywood stars, including Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, swear by her designs. She was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year.