When Janhvi Kapoor Sets 'Dark Waters' On Fire. See Pics

Janhvi shared this image. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

New day, new pictures from Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram diaries. It wouldn't be an understatement to say that Janhvi Kapoor knows her Instagram game well and she nailed it once again. The Bawaal actor shared a few images from her latest shoot. In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen donning a mermaid dress. She can be seen completing her look with an elaborate eye make-up. The pictures were taken in water. Janhvi simply captioned the post, "Dark waters." Janhvi's sister Anshula Kapoor wrote below the pictures, "Stunnn" and dropped a string of love emojis. Orry, the social media sensation and a close friend of Janhvi, dropped waves emoji in the comments section. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Expressions" and dropped a string of emojis. Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor keeps her Instafam glued to her pictures. A few days back, she shared a bunch of pictures where she can be seen posing for the cameras. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed in a striped pant suit. Janhvi simply captioned the post, "ceo of over thinking." Take a look:

Janhvi can also ace sarees with grace. Sharing a few pictures from one of her promotional visits to Kolkata for a jewellery brand, Janhvi wrote in the caption, "Kolkata with @kalyanjewellers_official." Janhvi can be seen clad in a pretty pink saree in the pictures. Take a look:

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.