When Imran Khan's Eyelashes Were Burnt During Luck Shoot

Amid his comeback speculation, Imran Khan treated his Instafam to a throwback post on Wednesday. The actor became an overnight sensation with his debut Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. However, he is seen seldom on screen nowadays. In his new post, Imran Khan revealed that his eyelashes got burnt off during a take for his film Luck. Imran Khan shared a picture from the sets of Luck, where he is seen holding an umbrella and surrounded by fire. Imran revealed that it was real fire. Sharing the inside details, Imran Khan wrote, "Speaking of Luck... I found these old pictures, and thought they would be interesting to share. Yes, that's real fire. The umbrella helped with the sun, but not the flames. My eyelashes actually got burned off during a take, when an explosion went off too close in front of me. And yes, that's also really me strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna."

An inquisitive fan wrote in the comments section, "Luck 2, 3 and 4 when?" Another fan wrote, "We need you back Imran. We're missing you. I still binge watch your movies instead of new. Especially Delhi Belly. It's a gem. And I request you to make a comeback."

Of late, Imran Khan has been making a buzz on social media. It all started with a comment on Zeenat Aman's Instagram post. Zeenat Aman posted an advertisement featuring herself on Instagram. One of the fans named Aditi wrote, "Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera Imran Khan kab karega. [Even Zeenat Aman has made a comeback, wondering when Imran Khan will make one too]." Replying to Aditi, Imran Khan hinted towards his comeback. The actor wrote, "Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the Internet...1M likes, and I'll make it happen." Take a look at the post here:

After a few days, Imran shared an update on Threads for his fans. He wrote, "To whom it may concern; I hear you and I am working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me." Sharing a screenshot of the post on Instagram, Imran Khan said, "I guess that's what I get for posting on Threads."

Imran Khan is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Luck, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. In the film Luck, Imran Khan had been cast opposite Shruti Haasan. He was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Three years later, he directed a short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, which turned out to be his last mainstream cinematic endeavour.