When Hrithik Roshan And Kartik Aaryan Kept The Dheeme Dheeme Vibe Going

You might have seen Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan dancing together to Dheeme Dheeme, but have you seen Kartik Aaryan dancing with one of Bollywood's finest dancers - Hrithik Roshan? If not, we are here to help. The duo were seen sharing the dance floor at the recently-held Star Screen Awards. A video from the duo's dance performance is now going viral on social media. In the viral video, which has been curated by several fan clubs on Instagram, the duo can be seen dancing to the song Dheeme Dheeme from Kartik's film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Hrithik, who was performing on the stage, invited Kartik to dance with him and the results were simply amazing.

Deepika and Kartik even danced to Dheeme Dheeme at the Mumbai airport. Deepika had requested Kartik to teach her the hook step so that she could participate in the #Dheemdheemechallenge," a social media challenge, as a part of which, Bollywood actors were posting videos of themselves dancing to the song. "Kartik Aaryan, will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheeme step. I want to take part in the #Dheemdheemechallenge," Deepika wrote.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film emerged as a hit at the box office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh , co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, remains Kartik's last release. Kartik will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.