Deepika Padukone Met A Fan And His Mom At The Airport. She Was 'Super Friendly'

Deepika Padukone with a fan and his mother in a picture. (courtesy: varungurunath)

It was indeed a fantastic ending to a family trip for Varun Kumar Gurunath and his mother, who spotted Deepika Padukone at the Los Angeles airport in the US. Varun, who is a choreographer in the US, shared a picture featuring himself, his mother and “Queen Dee” Deepika Padukone. Calling the actress “super friendly” and “extremely nice”, he wrote, “What an ending to a family trip. Many of you have been asking about this so here it goes. My mom went "that's someone." And, I said yeah that someone is Deepika Padukone.” Varun added that it was Deepika who initiated the conversation. He said, “Deepika started the conversation and asked if we had a good flight. I congratulated her on Pathaan and she said, "that's so sweet, thank you." We said safe travels and she said, "You as well, and it was nice to meet you." He added that Deepika was “super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction. Despite a 16-hour journey, she was so willing to meet with her fans. Exactly what you would imagine Queen Dee to be.”

The picture comes a day after Deepika Padukone was spotted flying in an economy class flight. In a video, Deepika is seen walking towards the restroom. She looks super cool in an orange ensemble.

Deepika Padukone made a lot of noise with her performance in Pathaan. Be it the peppy song Besharam Rang or her action sequences, the actress ticked all the boxes. So much so, that her co-star Shah Rukh Khan also said that Deepika looked "tougher than me in the action scenes." He said, "To need someone of the stature of Deepika Padukone. To be able to pull off song sequence like Besharam Rang and then you know to be able to do an action where she takes a guy pulls him and tie to herself and beats him. She is tough enough to do that. I think she is tougher than me in the action scenes. So, that kind of a combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika."

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K next. It stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.