Viral: Deepika Padukone Thrills The Internet By Flying Economy

A still from the video. (courtesy: @sixsigmafilms)

Deepika Padukone is trending big time on the Internet, and the reason is not Pathaan. Yes, the actress was recently spotted travelling in an economy class flight. In a viral video, the actress can be seen making her way through the flight, keeping a low profile. The actress looks cool in an orange shift - paired with a matching cap and sunglasses. The passengers can be seen amazed at seeing the actress. A fan can be heard saying, "Hi Deepika," but the actress seems to ignore it.

Sharing the video, a fan page wrote, "Fan captures Deepika Padukone Traveling In Economy Class Do you think more stars should travel Economy?"

Take a look at the viral video below:

Well, this is not the first time an actor is travelling in economy class. Earlier, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal created a heavy buzz on the Internet after an in-flight video of them flying in the economy class went viral. Check out the viral video below:

Kartik Aaryan also made headlines for travelling in an economy class fight. The actor greeted the passengers and happily posed for selfies. Take a look below:

#KartikAaryan TRAVELLING IN ECONOMIC CLASS BUT HIS HEART IS AS RICH AS BUSINESS CLASS ✨👑💥😘



Yeh ladka hee kuch alag hai!!!



Itna saara pyaar and soooo humble her is ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @TheAaryanKartik ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cOTnGkXnFW — Kartik Aaryan Fandom (@KartikAaryanFan) September 19, 2022

Coming back to Deepika Padukone, the actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The Hindi version of the movie is all set to cross the Rs 500 crore mark, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#Pathaan is performing very well on weekdays... [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr, Sat 11 cr, Sun 12.60 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 5.40 cr, Wed 3.50 cr. Total: Rs 484.85 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. *Combined biz* [#Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu] crosses Rs 500 cr... FIRST #Hindi film to breach Rs 500 cr mark," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Also, she has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.