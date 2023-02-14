Deepika Padukone And SRK's Son AbRam On The Sets Of Pathaan. That's It. That's The Post

Deepika Padukone with AbRam. (courtesy: MassPathaan)

No #AskSRK session is complete without a mention of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam, 9. Tuesday's #AskSRK session was not any different. The latest Twitter AMA by SRK was all about celebrating love. Be it the love from fans that Pathaan got or SRK's love for his family. PS_ the actor recalled a Valentine's Day he gave wife Gauri Khan 34 years ago. In one such tweet, a fan club of the superstar shared as picture of Deepika Padukone and AbRam from the sets of Pathaan. "Sir what is AbRam doing on sets? Is he assistant director of Pathaan? Please reply." SRK joked, "Ha ha no he is the stylist! Ha ha."

See Shah Rukh Khan's reply here:

The superstar ended his session with this tweet: "Now need to go. Lil one back from school and has many stories to tell me about his day at work! Love you and Happy Valentine's Day. Thank you for #Pathaan."

In a separate tweet, SRK was also asked to write some words for Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone. His reply: "Deepika is love and too warm and beautiful."

Shah Rukh Khan marked the beginning of #AskSRK with this tweet:"Bahut din ho gaye....hum kahan se kahan aa gaye (it's been a few days...we have come so far) ...I think it's only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let's keep the questions fun please...Let's start."

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film released in theatres last month and it has been ruling the box office. The film also featured Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan also featured in a cameo appearance in the film.