Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On Deepika Padukone's Character In Pathaan: 'It's Quite Layered'

Pathaanis gearing up for the release, and ahead of it, the makers have dropped an 8:19 minute-long video of Shah Rukh Khan answering questions related to his co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and the movie. The official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films has shared a video in which SRK sheds light on Deepika's character. When asked what are your thoughts on Deepika's character? SRK said she appears "tougher than me in the action scenes." Also, he added that she has a layered character where she is "balancing the act of not knowing if she is good or bad". He said, "To need someone of the stature of Deepika Padukone. To be able to pull off song sequence like Besharam Rang and then you know to be able to do an action where she takes a guy pulls him and tie to herself and beats him. She is tough enough to do that. I think she is tougher than me in the action scenes. So, that kind of a combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika."

Talking in depth about Deepika Padukone's character in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan added, "And then this whole emotion thing, there are two-three sequences in the film where you get to know why is she this balancing act of not knowing if she is good or bad. And then there is huge vulnerable side to that character. Being an action film obviously we cannot go too deep into it and keep on following that approach because when you come to see an action film after 10-12minutes you want to see action or some thrill going on."

Shah Rukh Khan summed up with these words, "But I think there is enough for Deepika. To be extremely likeable, vulnerable (in a nice way not because she is a female) and very strong. So, physically she has to look like that and still be feminine. So it's a quite a layered character for an action film 'heroine' so to say."

King Khan's 32-year-old dream comes true as he turns an action hero in Pathaan!

— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 18, 2023

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, in Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be joining forces to tackle John Abraham's private terror group. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.