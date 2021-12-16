Amitabh Bachchan's Sara Zamana Jacket Was Iconic Then And It's Iconic Now

Amitabh Bachchan in the iconic costume from the song, Sara Zamana

Amitabh Bachchan has the best collection of throwback pictures and there are no two ways about this. From photos from the sets of some classic films to family images that are worthy of being framed, Amitabh Bachchan often shares several throwback posts on social media. Now, giving us another Throwback Thursday classic, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a collage of images from a live performance from several decades ago. The actor shared photos of him performing with the Rockettes of New York to songs of Yaarana. In the images, Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the iconic costume from the song, Sara Zamana.

Sharing the images, “Performing Yaarana song live on stage with the Rockettes of New York... Madison Square Garden, NYC and Wembley Stadium, London... 80,000 audiences…What a time...those were the days my friend.” In the images, the actor is seen with dancers of the American precision dance company, posing and grinning widely.

In a more recent post, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture of a news report by The Times Of India which states that the Kolkata Traffic Police department has brought back memories of the iconic costume by reintroducing body lights for traffic cops in the city. The report also carries an image of the actor from the song wearing the said costume. Along with the post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Yo baby," with dancing emojis.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan shared another throwback photo featuring him with his son Abhishek Bachchan during his teenage years, as well as actor Mithun Chakraborty. Sharing the post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote. “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Bob Biswas and Disco Dancer,” referring to characters played by the three stars in their films.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is juggling multiple projects currently, shared another post recently in which he is seen working on set. In the caption, the veteran actor wrote: “In the morning work and after the work at night… work continues... is there a contraption to gauge how many different physical mental psychological changes artistes in the film go through, during the course of a day?”

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi. His next projects include Jhund, Brahmastra, Runway 34, Good Bye, and Uunchai.