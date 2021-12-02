Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas Vs Amitabh Bachchan's Deewar: What's Common Apart From Surname?

Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas vs Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar

Highlights The film releases tomorrow

The film release on OTT platform Zee5

Abhishek plays a hitman in the film

Abhishek Bachchan's new project Bob Biswas is making noises for all the right reasons. The film that is set to release on December 3, is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and features Abhishek Bachchan in the never-seen-before avatar of an assassin. And since the release of the trailer of the film, fans have been praising the look of the film as well as Abhishek Bachchan's acting prowess. One unnamed fan even went as far as noting a similarity between one of the stills of Bob Biswas and the Amitabh Bachchan film Deewar. In both of the stills included in the photo edit, the father and son are seen with their head under a running tap.

The photo edit was reshared by director Sujoy Ghosh, who has also written the script for Bob Biswas. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Sujoy Ghosh was more than flattered by the comparison. He wrote in the caption, “Whoever made this … thank you. Nice to dream lekin…baap hamesha baap hota hai (The father is always the father)!” He also added the hashtag, “We bow to Deewar”.

whoever made this … thank you. nice to dream lekin…



baap hamesha baap hota hai!#webowtoDeewar#BobBiswaspic.twitter.com/FpgtSoDy6w — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) December 1, 2021

Replying to the image, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Big Bob,” a play on the moniker Big B, given to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan by his fans.

Big Bob! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 1, 2021

And it looks like Abhishek Bachchan's hard work and craft has struck a chord with the man himself. Late on Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video poem about the upcoming film. The video was attached to a couplet by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's father and Abhishek Bachchan's grandfather.

The lines written in Hindi translates to, “My sons are not my inheritors just because we share the same surname. They will be called my sons because they will justify their legacy. . My pride, my son, my inheritor.”

Replying to the video, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Speechless. Thank you Pa. This means the world to me.”

Watch the video here:

The same post was also shared on Twitter with a similar caption. This time around, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Bas, ab aur kya chahiye? (What else do I need now?)” along with lines from the poem Agneepath written by his grandfather, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

बस। अब और क्या चाहिए।



लेकिन….



तू ना थकेगा कभी, तू ना रुकेगा कभी, तू ना मुड़ेगा कभी,

कर शपथ, कर शपथ, कर शपथ,

अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ https://t.co/ImtfgJ6B7p — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 1, 2021

Bob Biswas is a spinoff based on the eponymous character from the film, Kahaani, which was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In addition to Abhishek Bachchan, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and will release on December 3 on the streaming platform ZEE5.